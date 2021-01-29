Watch Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina unbox their Raya and the Last Dragon dolls: 'I feel like crying'
Tran is voicing the first Southeast Asian Disney princess, and she's pretty stoked about it.
It's not every day you get to unbox a toy bearing your likeness (or a fantastical version of you as a dragon).
Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, and Gemma Chan voice some bad-ass women in Raya and the Last Dragon, and in EW's exclusive clip, they get to see their characters in doll form for the first time.
"This is so cool!" Tran says, showing off Raya's colorful outfit and hat, which we first saw in Disney's trailers for the movie.
"Kelly that is so cool, that's you dude," Awkwafina says.
And like Raya, Chan's Namaari is a formidable warrior so of course her miniature version had to wield some knives.
"I mean, she's pretty fierce," Chan says approvingly, also noting the detail in Namaari hair.
When it's her turn, Awkwafina's at a loss for words seeing the toy version of Sisu, the illusive and magical dragon Raya searches for in the film.
"I don't even — it makes noise, what!" she yells, as she presses the toy to light up.
Seeing these characters up close and personal makes Tran pretty overwhelmed.
"I kind of feel like crying right now, I don't know why," she tells Awkwafina, who agrees that "it is an emotional moment."
Their excitement is understandable. After all, Raya is Disney Animation Studios' first feature to be inspired by Southeast Asia, and Tran is playing the first Southeast Asian Disney princess.
Back in August, the Star Wars actress spoke to EW about the significance of working on Raya, which is inspired by countries like Laos, the Philippines, and Vietnam, where her parents are from.
"I felt so seen, and it was such a blissful feeling. I don't know if I can even explain it, but it was this surprise. I've worked on some things before which obviously weren't as culturally specific as this, and I don't think that I knew that I needed that," she said.
Awkwafina caps off the sweet video by channeling Oprah: "And you get a Raya, and you get a Sisu!"
And she's right — fans excited for the movie can get their own Raya merch which includes the Raya Fashion Doll, the Sisu the Dragon Lights & Sounds Toy, the Namaari Fashion Doll, and more all available now.
Raya and the Last Dragon debuts March 5 in theaters and on Disney+ with premier access.
Related content:
Raya and the Last Dragon
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
- 9-1-1's Buck and Hen arrive in Austin to help the 9-1-1: Lone Star crew in crossover clip
- Watch Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina unbox their Raya and the Last Dragon dolls: 'I feel like crying'
- Palmer star Justin Timberlake recalls the scene that makes him 'get all up in my feelings'
- To tiara or not to tiara? A $700k ring?! Bling Empire women break down their blingiest bling
Comments