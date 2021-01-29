Tran is voicing the first Southeast Asian Disney princess, and she's pretty stoked about it.

Watch Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina unbox their Raya and the Last Dragon dolls: 'I feel like crying'

It's not every day you get to unbox a toy bearing your likeness (or a fantastical version of you as a dragon).

"This is so cool!" Tran says, showing off Raya's colorful outfit and hat, which we first saw in Disney's trailers for the movie.

"Kelly that is so cool, that's you dude," Awkwafina says.

And like Raya, Chan's Namaari is a formidable warrior so of course her miniature version had to wield some knives.

"I mean, she's pretty fierce," Chan says approvingly, also noting the detail in Namaari hair.

When it's her turn, Awkwafina's at a loss for words seeing the toy version of Sisu, the illusive and magical dragon Raya searches for in the film.

"I don't even — it makes noise, what!" she yells, as she presses the toy to light up.

Seeing these characters up close and personal makes Tran pretty overwhelmed.

"I kind of feel like crying right now, I don't know why," she tells Awkwafina, who agrees that "it is an emotional moment."

Their excitement is understandable. After all, Raya is Disney Animation Studios' first feature to be inspired by Southeast Asia, and Tran is playing the first Southeast Asian Disney princess.

Back in August, the Star Wars actress spoke to EW about the significance of working on Raya, which is inspired by countries like Laos, the Philippines, and Vietnam, where her parents are from.

"I felt so seen, and it was such a blissful feeling. I don't know if I can even explain it, but it was this surprise. I've worked on some things before which obviously weren't as culturally specific as this, and I don't think that I knew that I needed that," she said.

Awkwafina caps off the sweet video by channeling Oprah: "And you get a Raya, and you get a Sisu!"

Raya and the Last Dragon debuts March 5 in theaters and on Disney+ with premier access.

