The Nope star said that she'd like to headline a comedic film next, and cited the 1989 talking-baby film as inspiration.

Keke Palmer wants to work with Will Smith on a Look Who's Talking-style comedy

What's next for Keke Palmer after starring in Jordan Peele's Nope this summer and hosting the Time 100 Next gala this week? The actress has a few ideas.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the Time 100 Next gala (which celebrates rising stars in various fields), Palmer said she'd like to headline her own original studio comedy alongside an established actor like Melissa McCarthy, Adam Sandler, or Will Smith.

"If Will Smith's ready to go back to do some comedies, I'm ready," Palmer told Variety.

Keke Palmer, LOOK WHO'S TALKING, Will Smith Keke Palmer; 'Look Who's Talking'; Will Smith | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Everett Collection; David Livingston/Getty Images

Palmer even outlined a specific pitch for her team-up with Smith, citing Look Who's Talking as a potential model. The 1989 comedy directed by Amy Heckerling starred Kirstie Alley as a new mome and featured Bruce Willis as the voice of her newborn baby (who could communicate with the audience and other babies but not with adults).

"[I'd like to do] an action-comedy of some sort, kinda like a haphazard duo that shouldn't be together but we are together," Palmer said. "Maybe I'm like a know-it-all punk and he kind of shows me the ropes. I'm good for — not a reboot, an original but conceptual similarity to Look Who's Talking. You remember the baby talking movies? I'm ready to be Kirstie Alley. Let's go!"

Read the full article at Variety.

