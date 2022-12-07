Goldberg previously said she wants the Nope star, Lizzo, and Nicki Minaj to join her for the upcoming Disney+ film, produced by Tyler Perry.

Keke Palmer is praising a Hollywood deity for dream-casting her in Disney's long-gestating Sister Act 3.

After The View moderator and Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg revealed in October that she wanted Palmer, Lizzo, and Nicki Minaj to join her in the upcoming third Sister Act movie, the Nope star gushed over the thought of joining such an iconic cast.

"My reaction was: Whoopi, where do I sign on the dotted line?" the 29-year-old actress told the Los Angeles Times in a new podcast interview. "Because, Whoopi, I'm ready. I'm ready for whatever you need from me."

She continued, "Whoopi is an EGOT winner. Whoopi had her own one-woman show. Whoopi hosted the Oscars. Whoopi is everything! So, for her to mention me for Sister Act, I mean, I'm here, I'm there for whatever needs to be done, just call me up. It was awesome. I'm here for the Lizzo and Nicki Minaj of it all as well."

During a recent appearance on Charlamagne the God's Hell of a Week series, Goldberg said she had her eye on the trio for key roles in the upcoming Tyler Perry–produced movie.

"I'm going to ask for Keke [Palmer] to come in. I want everybody to come in," she said. "I want Lizzo to come in. I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest, what's her name?… Nicki [Minaj]! I want Nicki to come. I want everybody. I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun."

Goldberg has continually teased the project on The View, where she's interviewed a number of people involved with the series in recent months.

Actor Keke Palmer and Whoopi Goldberg attend the Chromat AW18 front row during New York Fashion Week at Industria Studios on February 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Chromat) Keke Palmer has reacted to Whoopi Goldberg dream-casting her in 'Sister Act 3.' | Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Perry appeared on the show in September to say he "loved the idea" for Sister Act 3, but that "the Hollywood system moves a little slower" than he hoped it would.

"We've got a good script — we're off to a great start," he added. "We're just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction to get it going."

Jenifer Lewis, who co-starred with Goldberg in the Sister Act movies, also appeared on The View to express interest in reprising her role. "You know we're still going to do that movie," Goldberg told her. "I do everything I can to work with her, because she's fun."

Disney first announced Sister Act 3 in 2020 as a streaming release on its Disney+ service. The first movie made $231.6 million at the global box office in 1992, while the 1993 sequel — starring singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill in a supporting role — added an extra $125 million in ticket sales.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: