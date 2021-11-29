The star of the upcoming horror-comedy Silent Night assures she knows whether her character chose Andrew Lincoln or Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Love Actually is still getting an (affectionate) cold shoulder from star Keira Knightley this holiday season.

After previously making headlines by admitting she's unsure of which suitor her character, Juliet, ends up with at the end of the film because she hasn't rewatched the 2003 rom-com classic since its release, Knightley says it has yet to receive a repeat viewing in her household — but she definitely knows who Juliet settled down with.

"No, I have not watched the film again. Yes, I know that I stay with my husband!" the 36-year-old tells EW with a laugh during an interview for her upcoming Christmas-themed horror-comedy Silent Night (in theaters and on AMC+ Friday).

In the film, Mark (Andrew Lincoln) has a crush on his best friend Peter's (Chiwetel Ejiofor) wife Juliet (Knightley), which he ultimately reveals in a famous (and often parodied) scene that sees him showing up at Juliet's home on Christmas Eve with a series of cue cards expressing his devotion to her. She responds by giving him a quick kiss before returning to her husband inside.

Though the cast has commented on the ambiguity of Juliet's decision over the years, writer-director Richard Curtis crafted a 15-minute mini-sequel, Red Nose Day Actually, which aired on Britain's BBC One TV network as part of the 2017 Red Nose Day fundraising campaign. The short film revealed that Juliet indeed stayed with Peter, while Mark is revealed to have married his longtime celebrity crush, Kate Moss.

"I must watch the film, I know," Knightley continues. "It's just very odd watching films that you're in! It's just a bit weird!"

LOVE ACTUALLY, Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, 2003 Keira Knightley and Andrew Lincoln in 'Love Actually' | Credit: Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

Ahead of Red Nose Day Actually's release, the cast and crew assembled for an oral history in which Lincoln playfully speculated that some might take issue with his character's approach to courting Juliet.

"My big scene with the cards in the doorway felt so easy. I just had to hold cards and be in love with Keira Knightley. It's why cinema is so pure. It's like a silent film. That was why I totally got it, even on the script level. But I kept saying to Richard, 'Are you sure I'm not going to come off as a creepy stalker?'" he told EW at the time, to which Curtis responded: "Retrospectively, I'm aware that Andrew's role was on the edge. But I think because Andrew was so openhearted and guileless, we knew we'd get away with it."

Check back on EW.com for more stories about Silent Night — which EW lauded in September as one of the best films of the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival — in the days ahead. Watch the trailer for the film (featuring Jojo Rabbit's Roman Griffin Davis, Matthew Goode, and more) above.

