Keanu Reeves says his dream Marvel role is Ghost Rider

"I think the way that the Marvel films have developed and what they are is really spectacular and it would be great to be a part of that.”

When it comes to comics, Keanu Reeves is no fair-weather fan.

The John Wick star, who created the popular graphic novel series BRZRKR, was asked which Marvel character a 10-year-old version of himself would love to play on the big screen while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday.

His answer? "10-year-old Reeves would want to — I think he'd probably want to be Ghost Rider."

Reeves' revelation will undoubtedly be a thrill for Marvel fans, who have long fan-casted the actor as the vengeful motorcycle stunt performer Johnny Blaze (previously played by Nicolas Cage). And it's easy to see why — Reeves can ride a motorcycle, rock a leather jacket, and kick some serious ass. What more could anyone want?

While on the late-night show, Reeves stayed mum about the different roles that Marvel has offered him in the past and focused on his admiration for the films instead. "It's really cool," he said. "I think the way that the Marvel films have developed and what they are is really spectacular and it would be great to be a part of that."

On their end, Marvel Studios has wanted Reeves to join the MCU for a while now, with Kevin Feige telling Comicbook.com in 2019 that "we very much want to figure out the right way" to include him in the superhero franchise.

Actor Keanu Reeves attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre on December 18, 2021 in San Francisco, California.; Ghost Rider Keanu Reeves said his childhood self would love to play Marvel's Ghost Rider. | Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images; Marvel

Regardless of whether or not Reeves decides to step into the MCU, there is one comic character that he would love to play onscreen: his comic book's protagonist Berzerker, who just so happens to be modeled off him. "To be fair, I'm really right for the role!" He joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "It's almost like typecasting. I'm like, really right for it."

Watch Reeves dish about all of his favorite childhood comics in the clip above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.