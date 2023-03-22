Keanu Reeves says 'it was fun to put the suit back on' for John Wick spin-off film Ballerina

We may not know if Keanu Reeves will star in any more John Wick movies after this week's John Wick: Chapter 4 but we do know that there will be at least one more film set in the world of his supposedly retired killer.

Back in October, 2019, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Lionsgate had recruited Underworld filmmaker Len Wiseman to direct a spin-off movie called Ballerina about a female assassin. The studio later revealed that Ana de Armas would head the cast, which also includes Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno ,and John Wick veterans Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, the late Lance Reddick, and Reeves himself.

When EW recently spoke with the Speed and Matrix star, Reeves was enthusiastic about his involvement in the spin-off film, which acts as a sequel to John Wick: Chapter Three – Parabellum and a prequel to John Wick: Chapter 4, and began shooting in Prague last year.

"Yeah, I got to work with Ana de Armas, and the director Len Wiseman, and they had a great script, and John Wick has a small part to play in it," said Reeves. "Len Wiseman was cool. He was like, 'Where do you want to pitch this story in [the] timeline?' So, it takes place between chapter 3 and chapter 4 of the John Wick stories. It was fun to put the suit back on."

Did the suit still fit?

"It did, actually!" replied the star.

John Wick: Chapter 4 finds Reeves' titular hitman attempting to free himself from the machinations of the High Table, which oversees the Wick universe's criminal underworld, and is controlled by Bill Skarsgård's Marquis de Gramont.

"I thought what he did, with the role, with the Marquis, was so special and fantastic," said Reeves. "The accent, the demeanor, I was like, bravo, sir! It was amazing."

