Stephen Colbert wants to know, but Reeves has a better idea for a team-up.

John Wick vs. Neo: Keanu Reeves has a totally excellent answer for who would win in a fight

Can the brute force of the hitman known as Baba Yaga withstand the awesome reality-bending power of Neo? Actor Keanu Reeves, who played both these characters between John Wick and The Matrix, had some thoughts on this when posed the question by Stephen Colbert.

"Well, No. 1, they wouldn't fight," he said. Even in a situation in which Neo accidentally hits John Wick's dog with his car, Reeves theorized Neo would bring the dog back to life by manipulating the Matrix and then team up with John.

Colbert pressed for a more definitive answer, but Reeves was insistent. "No! No. They wouldn't fight," he said. "But maybe John Wick would try and help Thomas Anderson out in the real world. Maybe against the machines."

And that, Colbert declared, is now canon.

Reeves called into Late Show over video messaging from Berlin, where he's currently filming The Matrix 4 with Carrie-Anne Moss and one half of the original trilogy's directing team, Lana Wachowski. John Wick 5 also happened to get the green light recently. So, there will be more John and Neo adventures, just not necessarily ones that cross over.

Watch EW's new daily series, Last Night's Late Night, every morning on Quibi.

Related content: