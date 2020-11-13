What could be more awesome than hanging out with Bill & Ted franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter? How about hanging out with Bill & Ted franchise stars Keanu Reeves (with freshly buzzed hair) and Alex Winter and Dave Grohl?

The Foo Fighters frontman has a cameo as himself in Bill & Ted Face the Music, and earlier this week we had the chance to remotely chat with the trio. Subjects covered include how Grohl met his costars in the first place, the emotional reaction from viewers when Bill & Ted Face the Music was released earlier this year, and whether we will ever again see Reeves and Winter as the titular time travelers.

The third Bill & Ted film finds Winter’s Bill S. Preston Esq. and Reeves’ Ted Theodore Logan III still trying to create music for their band, Wyld Stallyns, which they learned back in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure will inspire the utopian society of the future. “They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time,” co-writer Chris Matheson told EW last year. “Now an emissary from the future comes and says, ‘You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.’”

Bill & Ted Face The Music is now available on premium video on demand, DVD, and Blu-Ray.

Watch the video with Grohl, Reeves, and Winter above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly’s free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.