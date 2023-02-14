The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor's got a photo album for the ages.

Is there a famous person who isn't happy to take a photo with Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan? Apparently not. Check out the Oscar nominee's Instagram page and you'll see him posing with a small army of notables at Monday's 95th Academy Luncheon, including Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Angela Bassett, and Brian Tyree Henry.

"I was just so excited to be at the 95th Academy Luncheon today," Quan wrote in his accompanying note. "As we were gathering for the group picture, I looked around me and got very emotional because it finally hit me that I was among this group of nominees... and you probably have caught on by now, I love selfies. Sharing some more from this afternoon."

Ke Huy Quan and Tom Cruise at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon on February 13, 2023 Ke Huy Quan and Tom Cruise | Credit: Ke Huy Quan/Instagram

In fact, the actor has used the Oscar campaign trail to not only put a spotlight on his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once but also to be pictured with just about every famous movie personage, from Florence Pugh to Ben Stiller to James Cameron to Brad Pitt to his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-star Harrison Ford, with whom Quan reconnected at last year's D23 Expo.

"Oh my god. It was incredible," Quan said to EW about the encounter. "I haven't seen him in 38 years. and somebody told me that he was right outside the green room, and wondered if I wanted to say hi to him. I said, 'Are you kidding me?' So I walked out, and saw him, I was so nervous, I didn't think that he would recognize me. He turns my way and he uttered those words: 'Are you Short Round?' I was immediately transported back to 1984 when I was a little kid looking up at him. And I said, 'Yes, Indy.' And he says, 'Come over here!' and gave me the biggest hug. It felt so comfortable. We talked for a while and finally I said, 'Harrison, can I take a picture with you?' When we posed for that picture I couldn't help but put my arms around him and I gave him a really big and tight hug. That man is incredible, he really is."

Check out Quan and a lot of famous people in the photos below...

