After thanking Jeff Cohen in his acceptance speech, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star added that Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, and Martha Plimpton also congratulated him on his achievement.

Ke Huy Quan says Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, other Goonies costars congratulated him on Oscar win

"I love all of them so much. Every single one of them was so happy," he said. "We're family forever. Goonies never say die."

THE GOONIES, Kerri Green, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Sean Astin, Ke Huy Quan (aka Jonathan Ke Quan) The cast of 'The Goonies.' | Credit: Everett Collection

As nice as it is to catch up with old friends, Quan is happy that he's emerged from the long shadow cast by his work as a child actor.

"For the last 38 years, people would always say, 'You're the kid from Indiana Jones!' 'You're the kid from The Goonies!' I'm grateful for those movies," Quan previously told EW. "But to be recognized [for] something you've done as an adult is an incredible feeling."

