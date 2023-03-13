Ke Huy Quan says Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, other Goonies costars congratulated him on Oscar win
When Ke Huy Quan accepted the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor on Sunday, one of the people he tearfully thanked was Jeff Cohen, "my Goonies brother for life." Cohen played Lawrence "Chunk" Cohen alongside Quan's Richard "Data" Wang in Richard Donner's beloved 1985 adventure comedy before becoming an entertainment lawyer and, many years later, inking Quan's contract for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Cohen isn't the only Goonie still in contact with Quan, however. The newly-minted Oscar winner told reporters in the press room on Sunday that he received congratulatory messages from every single one of his old co-stars, including Josh Brolin (Brandon "Brand" Walsh), Corey Feldman (Clark "Mouth" Devereaux), and Martha Plimpton (Stephanie "Stef" Steinbrenner).
"I love all of them so much. Every single one of them was so happy," he said. "We're family forever. Goonies never say die."
Quan got to catch up with costars from other projects as well. Harrison Ford, who shared the screen with Quan in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, presented EEAO with Best Picture and the two happily embraced onstage afterward, with their former director Steven Spielberg (who also conceived the story for The Goonies) looking on from the audience. Brendan Fraser, who starred with Quan in the 1992 comedy Encino Man, won the other male acting award, something host Jimmy Kimmel made sure to note.
As nice as it is to catch up with old friends, Quan is happy that he's emerged from the long shadow cast by his work as a child actor.
"For the last 38 years, people would always say, 'You're the kid from Indiana Jones!' 'You're the kid from The Goonies!' I'm grateful for those movies," Quan previously told EW. "But to be recognized [for] something you've done as an adult is an incredible feeling."
