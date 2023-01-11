Quan said at the Golden Globes that he'd love to return for a sequel to the 1985 film with a story by Steven Spielberg, whom he thanked in his acceptance speech.

Ke Huy Quan says 'numerous scripts' for Goonies 2 failed to get made: 'I would be open to revisiting' Data

Ke Huy Quan is still searching for screenplay treasure when it comes to The Goonies 2.

After winning a Golden Globe Tuesday night for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once — his first major role in an American movie in nearly four decades — the 51-year-old told reporters in the Globes press room that he's down to make a sequel to the 1985 action-adventure film now that he's enjoying a career resurgence.

"We have the big man here tonight, Steven Spielberg, and I think that's one question that all of us want to ask him," Quan said, after thanking Spielberg, who devised the story for The Goonies, in his acceptance speech for helping his early career with a role in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. "Honestly, for the last 30 years, we've tried to do a Goonies 2. When I was much younger, I wished it would come to pass because that's the movie I thought I would need to make a career comeback. Honestly, we had numerous scripts, but there was not one script that felt like it would be up to what the original was."

He went on to mourn the 2021 death of the film's director, Richard Donner, which left the Goonies family without the "captain of our ship," the actor said.

Quan finished by speculating on the future of the Goonies films: "I really don't know if there's going to be a Goonies 2. But, I would be open to revisiting that character, Data, if there is an opportunity," he said.

