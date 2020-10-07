Ex-Rep. Katie Hill's 'former staff' take over her Twitter to allege 'abuse,' slam upcoming movie

Former Congresswoman Katie Hill's Twitter account was taken over by purported "former staff" early Wednesday morning, who claim she was abusive in the workplace. They also said they were "disappointed" by the recent news that Elisabeth Moss, Michael Seitzman, and Jason Blum are adapting Hill's memoir.

Hill, responding to the tweets from her personal account, wrote, "Thanks to all who let me know my government official twitter account was hacked. Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there. Reported to @Twitter."

On Tuesday, Blumhouse announced it's adapting Hill's memoir, She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality, into a streaming movie. The memoir chronicles Hill’s meteoric rise from political novice to one of the first openly bisexual members of Congress, as well as her ultimate resignation after a right-wing blog alleged she was having an affair with a campaign staffer and the Daily Mail published leaked nude photographs of her. She later admitted to being involved with the campaign worker, calling it “inappropriate."

Early Wednesday morning, a series of tweets from Hill's official account began, "Katie’s former staff here. Disappointed in so many folks — including Elizabeth Moss, @blumhouse, & @michaelseitzman — regarding today's announcement ... We appreciate the instinct to defend our former boss, an LGBTQ+ woman who faced abuse from her husband. What happened to Katie Hill shouldn’t happen to anyone. But, this moment requires more nuance, as Katie Hill’s story — our story — is also one of workplace abuse and harassment."

They continued, "Katie Hill can be both a victim and perpetrator. And, staff can experience severe consequences for speaking out against their powerful boss. No one should have to put themselves in harm’s way for the public to understand a simple truth: Katie Hill is not a hero for women. We deserve heroes who embody our values even in the most difficult moments."

The tweets went on to allege that Hill "took advantage of her subordinates" and "caused immense harm to the people who worked for her, many of whom were young women just beginning their careers in politics."

Hill resigned on Nov. 3, 2019, following a scandal that, in addition to the leaked nude photographs and anonymously sourced details about her alleged relationship with a campaign staffer, also included allegations that she was having an affair with her legislative director Graham Kelly, which Hill and Kelly have denied.

“During the final tumultuous years of my abusive marriage, I became involved in a relationship with someone on my campaign,” Hill said in a statement a week prior to leaving office. “I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen against my better judgment. For that, I apologize.”

Since her resignation, she has dedicated herself to fighting cyber exploitation. In a statement about playing Hill in the upcoming adaption of her memoir, Moss said, "I am so honored to have the opportunity to portray Katie and to help tell her story. Her strength and work to amplify women’s voices is incredibly inspiring to me and her experiences could not be more important for us to magnify right now."

Blum added, “We pursued this project because we believe in Katie and her message of empowering women and breaking the system. And with Elisabeth and the force of what she brings on and off the camera, we hope this will be a powerful vehicle to inspire and for change."