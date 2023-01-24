Kathryn Bigelow movies, ranked

10. The Weight of Water (2000)

Based on the novel by Anita Shreve, The Weight of Water is a mystery tale centering on a newspaper reporter investigating a 1873 homicide who then finds her own life mirroring the century-old case. Elizabeth Hurley, Sean Penn, Catherine McCormack, and Sarah Polley lend their talents to this thriller that never found its footing amongst audiences and critics alike.

Interweaving between the historical past and the tense present, the film, as EW's critic pointed out, "maneuvers skillfully through the plot's hot brine" but is ultimately bogged down trying to connect emotionally and thematically between the past and the present. Bigelow's direction, while taut and inspired, can't save the story from its muddled presentation. Still, the director is able to lend dimensionality to her characters, providing an expert gaze at the dangers of repression and modernity.

If you liked The Weight of Water, you might also enjoy: Insomnia (2002)