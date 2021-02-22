Kate Winslet says she was called 'ballsy and outspoken' for defending herself over weight criticism

Kate Winslet is reflecting on how she was treated by the media in the early stages of her career.

In an interview with the Guardian, the actress discussed the criticism she faced over her weight when she was just getting started in the industry.

"In my 20s, people would talk about my weight a lot," she told the newspaper. "And I would be called to comment on my physical self. Well, then I got this label of being ballsy and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself."

The Ammonite star explained that there were times when she didn't even speak up as much as she should've, because women in general back then were more afraid to say what they think. She credits the #MeToo movement and women "feeling an inherent sense of connection with each other" right now for the shift in that attitude.

Winslet — who can next be seen in HBO's limited series, Mare of Easttown, as a detective investigating a local murder — also shared that she had recently re-read some newspaper articles written about her in the late 1990s, when she was just 19 years old.

"It was almost laughable how shocking, how critical, how straight-up cruel tabloid journalists were to me," she said. "I was still figuring out who the hell I bloody well was! They would comment on my size, they'd estimate what I weighed, they'd print the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and so upsetting to read. But… it also made me feel so… so moved. By how different it is now."

Mare of Easttown premieres on HBO Sunday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET.