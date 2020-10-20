Lee was "really nervous" for this moment in the production, Winslet recalls, adding, "He was so concerned to be appropriate in terms of his behavior." Winslet and Ronan choreographed the scene themselves with no rehearsals or anything blocked beforehand. Only female crew members were allowed in the room for filming. “We had a female boom operator who was actually six months pregnant,” she notes. “So, we were all quite focused on making sure that she had enough space because the room was quite small.” There was dim lighting and handheld cameras. "I just could feel that Saoirse and I had the same ideas in terms of what we wanted to express in the scene," she says, "the emotional underpinning of the scene, the connection between these two women — which is, of course, more important than anything in any love scene. We were on the same page in terms of that."