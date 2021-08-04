See Mary Elizabeth Winstead take on a killer role in the trailer for Kate

In the Japan-set Netflix action-thriller Kate, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a killer who has just 24 hours to find out who fatally poisoned her. "Kate is a ruthless assassin who is on a job in Tokyo, and she gets poisoned," Winstead told EW earlier this year. "She finds out she has 24 hours to live before the poison kills her, so she sets out on a mission to find out who poisoned her and kill them before she dies. Along the way, she forges this bond with this teenage girl named Ani (Miku Martineau), and they end up taking on this mission together. It's a heartfelt, brutal, assassin story!"

The film is directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter's War), who recalls that the toughest action set-piece to shoot involved Winstead and the Japanese singer-songwriter Miyavi.

"You had two actors that are basically doing very very close contact stunt work that cannot be done with [stuntmen] because of the way I'm shooting it," he says. "This one was tricky because we thought something bad could happen there. This one was definitely making me nervous and it was the first one we shot."

The cast of Kate also includes Tadanobu Asano, Michiel Huisman, Jun Kunimura, and Woody Harrelson.

Watch the trailer for Kate, released Sept. 10, below.