Supermodel Kate Moss has given her blessing for Ellie Bamber, the star of Disney+ series Willow, to play her in an upcoming biopic.

Bamber will star as Moss in Moss & Freud, which is about the fashion model's relationship with British artist Lucian Freud when she made the decision to sit for him at the peak of her fame.

Two-time Emmy winner Derek Jacobi (Frasier, Good Omens) will costar as Freud.

Moss is closely involved with the film, which she's executive producing with writer-director James Lucas. Lucas previously won an Oscar for the 2013 short film The Phone Call.

"As this is such a personal story of mine it has been essential that I be involved with James in all aspects as the project has developed," she said in a statement to accompany Bamber's casting announcement. "I am thrilled by the recent casting and excited that the film will begin shooting soon, I cannot wait to see it."

Ellie Bamber and Kate Moss Kate Moss shares a photo of her with Ellie Bamber, who's playing the model in the film 'Moss & Freud.' | Credit: Jasper Conran

"Set around Freud's Holland Park studio and London in the heady days of early 2000s Britain, the story opens up to explore Freud's mysterious past and Moss's life as a globally recognized supermodel," a plot description for Moss & Freud reads.

"At the peak of the supermodel era, Kate Moss, already a global icon, but at a crossroad in her life and work, agrees to sit for acclaimed painter Lucian Freud over an arduous, intense nine-month period at his studio in Holland Park," the synopsis continues. "Although from seemingly different worlds and often at odds, as their relationship develops, the two enigmatic personalities discover they're kindred spirits with lots to learn from each other and, as a consequence, about themselves. The process becomes cathartic, leaving both changed forever."

In addition to Willow, Bamber starred in The Serpent and The Trial of Christine Keeler. She'll also appear in the Amazon LGBTQ romance Red, White and Royal Blue.

Cornerstone is handling worldwide sales for Moss & Freud, a GFC Films production, at the upcoming European Film Market. The Reset Collective will handle the release in Australia and New Zealand.

