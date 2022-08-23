Jun Jong Seo and Craig Robinson also star in new movie from A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night director Ana Lily Amirpour.

In the trailer for Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (which you can exclusively see above) Kate Hudson's character reveals that she knew something freaky was going to happen on this particular night. "With a full moon, I like feel it in my ovaries, I swear to god," she continues.

Cinephiles will be similarly unsurprised that this thriller takes a walk on the wild side given that the movie's writer-director is Ana Lily Amirpour, the auteur responsible for 2014's Farsi-language vampire-western A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night and 2016's post-apocalyptic cannibal-romance The Bad Batch.

In Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, Hudson plays a struggling single-mother who befriends a mysterious mental institute escapee (Jun Jong Seo) with supernatural powers and sees an opportunity to make some fast cash. But when they draw the attention of a detective (Craig Robinson), their luck starts to run out as the cops close in one their crime spree.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon Kate Hudson in 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon' | Credit: Saban Films

In addition to previously mentioned actors, the cast of Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon includes Ed Skrein and Evan Whitten. The film's cinematographer is Pawel Pogorzelski who collaborated with Amirpour at the height of the pandemic on her short film Ride It Out and also worked on the Ari Aster-directed horror films Hereditary and Midsommar.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon will be released in theaters, on digital, and on demand Sept. 30.

Exclusively watch the film's trailer above and see the poster for Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon below.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon Poster for Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon | Credit: Saban Films

