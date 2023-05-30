Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard once prevented Kate Beckinsale from making much ado about a wardrobe malfunction.

Beckinsale shared a photograph of her with the two actors and Denzel Washington snapped while attending her very first Cannes Film Festival in 1993 for Kenneth Branagh's Much Ado About Nothing. In the caption, she recounted her bodysuit malfunction and how Reeves and Leonard held her together on the red carpet.

"I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind," she explained. "I didn't feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked."

The real trouble came, however, when it was time for Beckinsale to get out of the car and walk the carpet (and Cannes is notoriously known for their dress codes). "Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened," she wrote. "In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset."

"Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word 'gusset' before, but both jumped in to save me no questions asked," she concluded.

Kate Beckinsale attends Chopard ART Evening at the Martinez on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard); Keanu Reeves attends Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Kate Beckinsale and Keanu Reeves | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

She posted on Instagram in response to her recent appearance at this year's festival for Pot au Feu, noting in her previous post that she wore scuffed, steel-toed Doc Martens to her first Cannes. The follow-up photo does not include a shot of her shoes, but it came with this hilarious story of her near mishap.

Beckinsale made her feature film debut as Hero in the 1993 adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing. She stars opposite Leonard as her love, Claudio, and Reeves as the villainous Don John. The film also stars Washington as the noble Don Pedro, Emma Thompson as Hero's feisty cousin Beatrice and Branagh as the egotistical Benedick.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.