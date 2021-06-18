Kate Beckinsale has extreme anger issues in first look at action-thriller Jolt

Underworld franchise star Kate Beckinsale is returning to the action realm, playing a woman with extreme anger management issues in the Amazon film Jolt.

"My character, Lindy, is someone who since childhood has had an impulse control problem whereby she has a very difficult time not acting out and behaving badly when under pressure," says Beckinsale. "She is in a weird spot in her life where she is living in an apartment where she's not got any things that she can throw and no knives and forks. She was a bouncer, and got fired, and is just desperate. She finds this experimental therapist who rigs her up with this sort of electrically-shocking vest, which is a sort of turbo equivalent of an elastic band on the wrist, that works with varying degrees of success. As part of her therapy, she goes on a date and really gets on with the guy, and then he's murdered. She's understandably upset and pissed off and tries to figure out what's happened and gets into a lot of scraps!"

In addition to Beckinsale, Jolt boasts a stacked supporting cast which includes Stanley Tucci as Lindy's therapist.

"It was such a fun and quirky little gem we managed to get Bobby Cannavale, who's playing one of the [cops] with Laverne Cox, and Jai [Courtney] is in it, Susan Sarandon," says the actress. "Stanley Tucci is an absolute jewel in the crown. There isn't a better person alive than Stanley Tucci, I will join the ranks of people who have said that. Yeah, it was just an absolute treat every day because you always had someone amazing."

Jolt is written by Scott Wascha and directed by Tanya Wexler.

"Tanya had done a very cute little movie with Zoey Deutch," says Beckinsale, referring to Wexler's 2019 film Buffaloed, which co-starred Jai Courtney. "She had a really nice take on Jolt. We were very aligned on what we wanted out of it. Lindy is a very flawed character, but also you root for her, because there is a wish-fulfillment side to the fact that she's got no inhibitions about her anger. There's a small scene where some guy is like, 'Cheer up, love,' and she just pushes his face into a wall. We've all had that urge! Lindy's just a great character. I love the mix of comedy and action and female rage. It seemed very timely."

Jolt co-stars David Bradley (Game of Thrones) and Ori Pfeffer. EW can reveal that Amazon is releasing the film on July 23.

Exclusively see first look images from Jolt above and below.

Kate Beckinsale has anger issues in first look at action-thriller 'Jolt' Kate Beckinsale in Jolt | Credit: Amazon

Kate Beckinsale has anger issues in first look at action-thriller 'Jolt' Kate Beckinsale in Jolt | Credit: Amazon