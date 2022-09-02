Kat Graham reveals the identity of her most difficult costar ever

It's no secret that some actors in Hollywood are difficult, but while making Love in the Villa for Netflix, Kat Graham had to tangle with her most purr-snickety costar yet.

In the rom-com, Graham's Julia is determined to push Charlie (Tom Hopper) out of the villa in Verona she booked for vacation. She arrived to find the Brit already occupying the space for a business trip.

As part of her scheming, she discovers Charlie is allergic to cats and concocts a plot where she covers a sleeping Charlie with olives and lets all of the stray cats in the square in to feast on them.

But despite the hilarity of the scene, Graham was not a fan of her feline costars.

"They weren't the best," she laughs. "I'm not really a cat person. I don't know if it was the cats that were difficult or the handlers, but those scenes probably took the longest."

Love In The Villa Credit: Riccardo Ghilardi/Netflix

While Graham had to work directly with the cats, her costar merely had to pretend to be asleep and let the animals do their thing.

"Kat got the worst of it for sure," Hopper says. "I just had to lie there, and they put the cats on me, but Kat actually have to deal with them. And they don't do what you want them to do. They have a mind of their own."

He elaborates on filming the olive scene: "They set up all the olives and then they would come in and place all these cats all around," says Graham. "There was actually one that was pretty easy. They placed them in the right places, and they stayed there. They played ball that day."

To see more of these temper-meow-tal screen stars, check out Love in the Villa, now on Netflix.