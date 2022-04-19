The modern re-imagining of the classic Dracula tale likely won't come back from the dead, and that sucks.

Karyn Kusama's Dracula movie dead over 'creative differences' — and we're not loving it

Miramax sucked the life from director Karyn Kusama's planned big-screen re-imagining of the classic Dracula tale when it pulled financing over "creative differences with the project," a source with knowledge of the situation tells EW.

The source says the Blumhouse-backed project is "not moving forward" in its current iteration and likely won't go ahead at all, even though a script and production budget were approved. A separate source tells EW the differences in vision were primarily between the filmmaker and producers.

EW has reached out to representatives for Kusama, Miramax, Blumhouse, and co-screenwriter Phil Hay, who wrote the script with Matt Manfredi, for comment on the film's cancellation.

Karyn Kusama, Dracula Karyn Kusama's Dracula movie is dead. | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Everett Collection

According to Deadline, which first reported the news Tuesday, the film would've been titled Mina Harker and was to be set in contemporary Los Angeles. The titular protagonist would've become intertwined with the Bram Stoker-inspired character known as Vladimir in Kusama's film.

Kusama was set to produce with Blumhouse's Jason Blum and Bea Sequeira, as well as Hay, Manfredi, and Miramax's Bill Block.

In addition to Mina Harker, Kusama worked on the hit Showtime series Yellowjackets after helming critically lauded recent films like Nicole Kidman's Destroyer and the 2015 thriller The Invitation. She rose to prominence as the filmmaker behind modern cult classics like Jennifer's Body — which star Megan Fox expressed interest in reviving as a TV show — and Girlfight.

