Karyn Kusama to direct new Dracula movie for Blumhouse

Get out your wooden stakes and garlic: Dracula is headed back to the big screen.

Destroyer filmmaker Karyn Kusama has been tapped to direct a film about Transylvania's most infamous resident, with Jason Blum's Blumhouse set to produce, EW has confirmed. The film will be set in the present day, and Kusama's frequent collaborators Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay are penning the screenplay.

The news comes on the heels of the success of Blumhouse and Universal's The Invisible Man, which has already scared up more than $102 million at the worldwide box office, on just a $7 million budget. The success of that film, a modern retelling of the classic H.G. Wells story — which Universal previously brought to the big screen in 1933 and 1940 — has given new life to the studio's planned monster movie universe, which was derailed when Tom Cruise's The Mummy reboot underperformed in 2017. (Blumhouse currently has a first-look deal with Universal, although the latter is not officially attached to Kusama's Dracula project at this time.)

Now instead of building an interconnected movie universe, it looks like the plan is to focus on filmmakers using classic monster properties to tell their own unique stories. In addition to the Dracula project, it was reported just last week that James Wan and Universal would be teaming on a new monster film.

The Dracula film is the latest venture into horror for Kusama, who previously directed 2009's Jennifer's Body, starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried. She also helmed a recent episode of HBO's surprise horror hit The Outsider.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the Dracula news.

