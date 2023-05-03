But did she also do the Nebula voice?

Karen Gillan did Zoom therapy in Nebula makeup for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Before the third and final Guardians movie hits theaters May 5, Gillan shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Twitter, revealing a hilarious look at the filming process. One day while shooting, she explains, she forgot that she had scheduled a couples therapy session with her husband, comedian Nick Kocher. As a result, she had to log onto Zoom in full Nebula mode, complete with a bald cap and a face full of blue makeup — and she's got the screenshot to prove it.

Earlier this year, Gillan revealed that she and Kocher secretly tied the knot in 2022 in a private ceremony.

Karen Gillan in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Karen Gillan in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' | Credit: Everett Collection

EW recently sat down with Gillan and the Guardians cast, and she opened up about the complicated makeup transformation process. On Vol. 3, she explained, it took her about four hours to get into full Nebula makeup, complete with prosthetics and black contact lenses. (About an hour of that time is spent wrangling her long hair into a bald cap.)

"It's still quite a long process, but it's part of my process of getting into the Nebula character," Gillan told EW. "It's sort of helpful in a weird way."

For more on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, read EW's interview with the cast and creators here.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: