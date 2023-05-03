Karen Gillan did Zoom therapy in Nebula makeup for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Karen Gillan took her character Nebula to therapy. Literally.
Before the third and final Guardians movie hits theaters May 5, Gillan shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Twitter, revealing a hilarious look at the filming process. One day while shooting, she explains, she forgot that she had scheduled a couples therapy session with her husband, comedian Nick Kocher. As a result, she had to log onto Zoom in full Nebula mode, complete with a bald cap and a face full of blue makeup — and she's got the screenshot to prove it.
Earlier this year, Gillan revealed that she and Kocher secretly tied the knot in 2022 in a private ceremony.
Gillan reprises her role as the blue-skinned cyborg Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the final film in James Gunn's interstellar Marvel trilogy. The cast also includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Maria Bakalova, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel.
EW recently sat down with Gillan and the Guardians cast, and she opened up about the complicated makeup transformation process. On Vol. 3, she explained, it took her about four hours to get into full Nebula makeup, complete with prosthetics and black contact lenses. (About an hour of that time is spent wrangling her long hair into a bald cap.)
"It's still quite a long process, but it's part of my process of getting into the Nebula character," Gillan told EW. "It's sort of helpful in a weird way."
For more on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, read EW's interview with the cast and creators here.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
- The Guardians of the Galaxy press play on their swan song
- James Gunn says he needed to finish Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Rocket
- Zoe Saldaña explains why she went into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 feeling 'bitter'
- James Gunn wants to break the threequel curse with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|