Kanye West says Jonah Hill's 21 Jump Street performance made him 'like Jewish people again'

After months of spewing anti-Semitic remarks, rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, claims that he's had a change of heart thanks to… Jonah Hill.

The Donda rapper announced that he doesn't hate Jewish people anymore — despite previously wishing "death con 3" on them and praising Adolf Hitler — because Hill's performance in the 2012 movie reboot of the show 21 Jump Street shifted his perspective.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Ye posted a photo of the action-comedy's poster on Instagram with the caption, "Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again. No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people."

"No Christian can be labeled 'antisemite' knowing Jesus is Jew," Ye continued. "Thank you, Jonah Hill. I love you."

Over the past six months, Ye has shared a series of disparaging remarks about Jewish people that led social media platforms to suspend him twice for posting anti-Semitic content and fashion brands Adidas and Balenciaga and talent agency CAA to drop their partnerships with him.

Ye's offenses include an October tweet in which he threatened to go "death con 3 on Jewish people" and a post two months later of an image of a swastika merged with the Star of David.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: Kanye West and Candace Owens attend the "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold" Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Garfield/Moviestore/Shutterstock (4514945c) '21 Jump Street'- 2012 Channing Tatum Jonah Hill '21 Jump Street' Film - 2012 Kanye West; Jonah Hill | Credit: Jason Davis/Getty for DailyWire+; Photo by Scott Garfield/Moviestore/Shutterstock

In December, Ye said he liked Hitler and defended Nazis during a conversation with InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was ordered last year to pay nearly $ 1 billion in damages to the families of the Sandy Hook tragedy for spreading lies about the 2012 mass elementary school shooting.

"[Nazis] did good things too," Ye said at the time. "We've got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time."

Later, he noted, "I see good things about Hitler also."

Representatives for Hill did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

