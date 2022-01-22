The meticulous rapper posted an Instagram caption telling filmmakers to "open the edit room" on the biographical Netflix documentary he participated in.

Kanye West to Jeen-Yuhs doc makers: 'I must get final edit and approval'

Kanye West needs the final say on all things Kanye West.

That's the message the meticulous rapper sent to the filmmakers behind Jeen-Yuhs, the Netflix documentary about his life, ahead of its premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday.

"I'm going to say this kindly for the last time," West wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of his face. "I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix."

He adds, "Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image," before cheekily ending the note with, "Thank you in advance 😊."

Clarence "Coodie" Simmons, a co-director on the West project, which is subtitled A Kanye Trilogy, told the New York Post, "We're still trying to work things out with Kanye and his team."

Previously, he and his directing partner Chike Ozah gave an interview to Variety, where Simmons recalls telling West "'Dude, you have to trust me.' And he did, 100 percent."

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy tells the story of the rapper-producer turned global brand using over 20 years of never-before-seen footage of West.

Kanye West Rapper Kanye West in 2015. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The dispute mirrors a recent controversy where singer-songwriter Alanis Morrissette condemned a biographical HBO documentary that she had participated in shortly before its premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.

"I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film," she said of the filmmakers in a statement to EW. "This was not the story I agreed to tell."

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is currently set to premiere as a three-week event on Netflix starting Feb. 16. The first part of the documentary titled Act 1 (Vision) will also be shown in theaters for one day only on Feb. 10.

EW has reached out to Netflix for comment.