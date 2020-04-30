Or maybe it's the reunion nobody asked for.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Kangaroo Jack reunion 'America's been clamoring for'

Noticing all the attention Josh Gad got with his Goonies cast reunion, Jimmy Kimmel decided to give the people what they've truly been "clamoring for:" the official Kangaroo Jack reunion with actors Anthony Anderson and Jerry O'Connell.

Kimmel surprised the black-ish star with a video chat appearance from his old buddy from the 2003 comedy. In case you don't remember this American movie classic, Kangaroo Jack, directed by Coyote Ugly's David McNally, told of two friends from Brooklyn who are tasked with delivering mob money to Australia. But when one of them puts their jacket onto a kangaroo (a CGI kangaroo) to grab a picture, the animal runs off with all the money in his pockets.

The late-night host brought another surprise: the CGI kangaroo himself, though it was really just footage of a Kangaroo with sunglasses and a jacket edited on him. Anderson also had a stuffed Kangaroo Jack plushie that, when squeezed, played "Rapper's Delight," the song O'Connell's Charlie hears the kangaroo perform after hitting his head.

