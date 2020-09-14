As Percy Jackson heads to Disney+ as a TV series, author Rick Riordan is sending his Kane Chronicles books to Netflix as a film series.

While a live-action Percy Jackson TV series is moving along at Disney+, it turns out author Rick Riordan has been quietly making more big moves into the streaming space.

Riordan's The Kane Chronicles, his book series inspired by Ancient Egyptian mythology, are now being developed into a series of Netflix movies, the writer announced this weekend on his website.

"We have been working on this deal since last October, about the same time we started working on [Disney+'s] Percy, and I’m so glad I can now announce it!" Riordan wrote. "That’s all I can say for the moment, but stay tuned."

The Kane Chronicles begins with The Red Pyramid, which introduces teen siblings Carter and Sadie. As powerful magicians who are descended from Egyptian pharaohs Narmer and Ramses the Great, they are forced to fight for their family when the Egyptian Gods start to awaken and their Egyptologist father goes missing.

The books, which also include The Throne of Fire and The Serpent's Shadow, also crossed over with the Greek mythology-based world of Percy Jackson.

As for the Disney+ series, we know they will follow the events laid out in the five Percy Jackson & The Olympians books, beginning with The Lightning Thief.