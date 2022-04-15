Kaley Cuoco 'cried all night long' after losing Knives Out 2 role to Kate Hudson 

"I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece."

Rian Johnson's star-studded hit Knives Out was such a phenomenon that it seemed like everyone in Hollywood was running to auditions for its upcoming sequel, Knives Out 2. The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco was one of those people — and losing out on a role was a big blow for her.

"I was convinced [the part was mine]… I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece," Cuoco told Glamour in a new interview. "And then I didn't get it. I was so devastated. And I'm not [normally] devastated over roles."

While the part ultimately went to Kate Hudson, Cuoco revealed she had gotten pretty far in the process, doing chemistry reads and Zooms. "I cried and I cried all night long," she admitted after discovering she lost out.

Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson Kaley Cuoco and Kate Hudson | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; George Pimentel/Getty Images

Though Cuoco never learned the reasons why she didn't land the role, she ultimately made peace with it — even if during her auditions she was thinking, "I was hot s---: I'm going to be with Daniel Craig."

The next day, she received a call about auditioning for an upcoming rom-com starring Pete Davidson called Meet Cute. Despite the fact that Cuoco wasn't in the mood to read anything, she ended up doing it, largely because Davidson was already attached.

"I said, 'This is the most magical little script,'" Cuoco recalled. "And I would've never gotten it if I [got] Knives."

Sure, she could've worked with another star-studded cast that includes Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, and Leslie Odom, Jr. But having a Meet Cute of her own with this other movie made the sting of losing Knives a little easier.

"That's what it was supposed to be, and Knives is going to be great and Kate's great. She was supposed to do it and I was supposed to do this," Cuoco said. "And maybe I'll get to audition for the third one."

Knives Out 2 will be released later this year.

