Evan Rachel Wood is a soulful scammer in wild Kajillionaire trailer

From Westworld to the land of fierce shoulder pads, Evan Rachel Wood is serving up yet another wild ride in the first trailer for her upcoming movie.

The actress leads the new preview for Miranda July's latest film Kajillionaire as Old Dolio, the daughter of con-artists Theresa (Debra Winger) and Robert (Richard Jenkins) who've spent 26 years training their offspring to swindle, scam, and steal at every turn. But, during a haphazardly conceived job, they seduce a peculiar stranger (Gina Rodriguez) to join their heist with unexpectedly chaotic results.

Kajillionaire marks July's first feature film since 2011's The Future, though she recently created an independent, social media-based film called Jopie, which was made almost entirely from video submissions contributed by her followers (including a scene starring EW alum Mettie Ostrowski).

July preceded the trailer's release Wednesday by uploading the clip to a digital account and asking her substantial social media following to share the post natively on their own profiles.

"I'm promoting Kajillionaire this way because the normal systems are falling apart and it’s scary and hard to know where to put your faith," July wrote on Instagram. "My instinct is to put it in lots and lots of smaller communities. So this is both a practical experiment and a symbolic gesture: I think this is where we are headed and what will sustain us. Each other, inventing. (And...you just try things as a form of living.)"

Focus Features will release Kajillionaire in theaters on Sept. 18. Watch the new trailer above.