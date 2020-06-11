Kaitlyn Dever in talks to star in Dear Evan Hansen film adaptation

Dear Evan Hansen type Stage

Kaitlyn Dever might be going back to high school — though, sadly, not for the Booksmart sequel our world so desperately needs.

The Unbelievable star is in talks to star in Universal's Dear Evan Hansen film adaptation, EW has confirmed. If cast, Dever would play Zoe, the love interest of the socially awkward title character. Ben Platt, who originated the title role in the stage musical, is reportedly expected to reprise the role on screen, though this is unconfirmed. Deadline was first to report the news.

Dear Evan Hansen, which won six Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2017, tells the story of a high schooler suffering from social anxiety, who becomes trapped in a lie when he pretends to have been close with a classmate who died by suicide. (Zoe, incidentally, is that classmate's sister.) A film adaptation was first reported to be in development in 2018, with Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) attached to direct.

Tony-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are also on board as executive producers, and Steve Levenson, who penned the musical's book, is writing the script. Marc Platt (La La Land) and Adam Siegel will also produce the film.

There's no word yet on when we can expect the film in theaters, but rest assured a release date will be found. (Sorry.)

