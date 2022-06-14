The longtime Fast & Furious filmmaker is revving up for his next project with Sony.

Justin Lin is revving up for his next project following his departure from Fast X, the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

The filmmaker will direct Sony's upcoming live-action adaptation of One Punch Man, based on the popular Japanese superhero manga franchise of the same name. It tells the story of superhero Saitama, who can defeat any opponent with a single punch. When he grows bored and unchallenged, Saitama seeks out a worthy opponent to go toe-to-toe with.

Venom screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner are set to reunite with Sony to pen the script. Avi Arad, who also worked on Venom as well as the Spider-Man films, will produce. Created by the artist ONE as a webcomic in 2009, One Punch Man became a manga in 2012 with illustrations by Yusuke Murata. It was adapted into a popular anime shortly after, receiving a bump in American viewership following its Netflix debut.

One Punch Man 'One Punch Man' | Credit: Viz Media

Lin's addition to the adaptation comes after he announced his exit from Fast X amidst production in April. The franchise staple — who directed five Fast films, including the recent F9 — reportedly stepped down as director due to creative differences, but he remains as a producer.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer," Lin said in a statement. "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history."

Justin Lin Justin Lin to direct 'One Punch Man' live-action following 'Fast X' departure | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Lin continued, "I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew, and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family." EW previously reported that Louis Leterrier is poised to take the wheel and replace Lin as director on Fast X, scheduled for a May 19, 2023 theatrical release.

Deadline first reported the news of Lin's addition to One Punch Man.

