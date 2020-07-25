Zack Snyder reveals Superman's black Justice League suit in 'Snyder Cut' clip

Justice League type Movie genre Action

Comic/Graphic Novel

While Comic-Con@Home was going on this weekend, Justice League fans were putting on their own virtual Justice Con, an online convention dedicated to filmmaker Zack Snyder and the campaigned-for release of the "Snyder Cut" (i.e., the version of 2017's Justice League that Snyder intended to make before he stepped away and was replaced by Joss Whedon). During a panel, Snyder himself showed up, and amid the hourlong conversation he revealed something special from said cut.

The brief scene sees Henry Cavill's Man of Steel fly down to meet Alfred (Jeremy Irons), while dressed in a black Superman suit. The getup is an homage to Death and Return of Superman arc from the comics, in which the Kryptonian returns from the grave wearing an all-black wardrobe.

Snyder intended to include the suit in its full glory within his own death-and-return-of-Superman story line in Justice League. Cavill previously teased the look over Instagram before the film's release, and then it appeared in the background of a deleted scene released later on. The suit was ultimately cut from the film when Whedon was tasked with finishing the movie for theaters, and it's one of many things Snyder fans are looking forward to seeing in the Snyder Cut.

"I would argue for the black suit all the time and they said it was not a good idea," Snyder said in the panel.

He later added, "We had done little adjustments to the suit that would make it easier to adjust. We knew how to do this transformation. We had done a bunch of private experiments to make sure we could switch it, because frankly [the studio] was just not into it. I knew it was the correct evolution for him after he rose from the dead. But the perception of the black suit was just, 'You're trying to make the movie dark and not hilarious.'"

According to the director, he's looking into securing the title of Zack Snyder's Justice League for his new "restoration" of the film, and the first teaser trailer will be unveiled next month at the online DC FanDome event.

"There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie,” Snyder remarked. “I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f—ing hard fact."

