Zack Snyder's Justice League officially gets rated R

The Snyder Cut officially has an R rating.

The MPAA has given Zack Snyder's Justice League a more stringent content rating than the 2017 theatrical edition that was rated PG-13.

The move confirms the director's suspicion, first reported by EW in December, that his remixed superhero opus would get an R rating due to some hardcore violence and possible f-bombs that were added during editing and reshoots.

"Here's one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R — that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure," Snyder said. "We haven't heard from the MPAA, but that's my gut. There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both."

At the time, Snyder also wanted the four-hour film to be released in theaters. But HBO Max says that — aside from a possible promotional screening — Zack Snyder's Justice League will remain a streaming exclusive.

The news follows Snyder weighing in on the online accusation that Warner Bros. agreeing to let him release his vision of the film was a win for "toxic fandom."

"In regards to that toxic fandom, or it's 'a win for toxic fandom,' again, in what world does this 'toxic fandom' raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for suicide prevention?" he told Cinemablend, referring to the fan campaign's charity drive. "How is that toxic fandom? They've probably achieved more than any other fan base, [and done more] good than any other group. So I don't understand."

Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres Thursday, March 18.