Zack Snyder happy his Justice League keeps Henry Cavill's CG-removed stache from defining actor's Superman

An added benefit to Zack Snyder getting to release his four-hour director's cut of Justice League? He can help steer the legacy of Henry Cavill's Superman away from those mustache memes.

MTV's Josh Horowitz asked Snyder for his reaction to that part of the 2017 Justice League, which Joss Whedon took over as director following Snyder's exit.

Snyder said he only saw those scenes in which Cavill's mustache had been digitally removed via CGI "through memes" and never in the context of that movie. (He previously said he hasn't watched the 2017 film.)

"It was funny because part of me was happy we were able to have that not be the total legacy of the hard work that [Cavill] had done over the last 10 years," Snyder said. "It's sad to think that that would have been the last view that people had of Superman, was just that, whatever that is."

Cavill kept a clean upper lip when filming scenes for Justice League at the time Snyder was originally the director. But Snyder eventually departed to be with his family in the wake of his daughter's death, and Cavill had gone off to start filming his mustached role in Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

When Warner Bros. set Whedon as Justice League's new director and assembled the cast for reshoots, Cavill still had commitments to M:I and couldn't shave his stache. Hence the CG monstrosity we ended up with in the theatrical release.

It's also worth noting that Snyder's response regarding the mustache void seems to suggest the "Snyder Cut" is the last time we'll see Cavill as the Kryptonian strongman. Whether the actor will return to the role or not has been an open question, since a Man of Steel sequel appears to have fallen apart and Warner Bros. has tapped Ta-Nehisi Coates to write a new Superman movie with J.J. Abrams producing.

Whatever the case may end up being, Cavill's pecs rippling out of his new black Superman suit for the Snyder Cut seems to already overshadow #StacheGate.

