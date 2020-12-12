WarnerMedia's Justice League investigation concludes, Ray Fisher thanks fans for support

WarnerMedia said 'remedial action' had been taken, but did not offer further details.

WarnerMedia's investigation into alleged misconduct on the set of Justice League has concluded, five months after actor Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the superhero film, first went public with his claims.

In a statement Friday night, WarnerMedia said, "WarnerMedia's investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken," though the statement did not offer further details about what this action was or who it affected.

In a tweet shortly after the statement was released, Fisher wrote, "There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way. More soon."

On Saturday, he added, "Over 80 people were interviewed for @WarnerMedia’s Justice League investigation. A fair, thorough, and protected process for witnesses was the first (and most important) step. Ensuring that action is taken is the next."

WarnerMedia's investigation launched in August after Fisher accused director Joss Whedon (who helmed reshoots for Justice League after Zack Snyder departed the project) of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behavior on set. He added that then-DC Entertainment President Geoff Johns and producer Jon Berg "enabled" Whedon's behavior. Berg denied the accusations.

What followed was a long period of back-and-forth between Fisher, the filmmakers, and Justice League studio Warner Bros., with the studio issuing a lengthy statement defending its executives. The studio claimed Fisher was primarily upset about his storyline in the film and had declined to meet with an investigator, and said the actor refused to provide any specifics to back up his misconduct accusations.

"Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions," the statement read in part. "It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide."

In an interview with Forbes in October, Fisher elaborated on his claims, alleging that Whedon tried to digitally alter the skin tone of a person of color in the film, which Whedon denied. Fisher also said he heard "blatantly racist conversations" among studio executives, naming Johns, Berg, and current Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich.

Though he did not offer further detail on these conversations, Fisher said he planned on "getting much more specific about each of these guys after the investigation is over — this interview is just the abridged version."

Fisher's costar Jason Momoa also came forward in September to defend the actor, saying that "serious stuff went down" during Justice League's reshoots and that "It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable."

Last month, Whedon stepped down from the upcoming HBO drama series The Nevers, with the network writing that it had "parted ways" with the writer-director. It is unclear whether this move was related to the Justice League controversy. In a statement at the time, Whedon said, "I am genuinely exhausted, and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change."

Fisher recently reprised his role as Cyborg for additional reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League, a new four-hour miniseries version of the film touted as Snyder's true vision for the project. The director's cut will be released on HBO Max in 2021.