Universal unleashes new Jurassic World: VelociCoaster thrill ride details

Hold on to your butts.

After months of conspicuous construction towering over its Islands of Adventure park, the Universal Orlando Resort has finally announced details of the new Jurassic World-themed rollercoaster set to open in summer 2021, and it's shaping up to be one of the wildest rides the Florida-based destination has ever built.

Billed as "a new species of roller coaster," the thrilling Jurassic World: VelociCoaster attraction will take riders through elaborate rockwork and waterfalls inside a Velociraptor compound, within which a high-speed launch will send riders through inversions and over-banked turns before a second, 70 m.p.h. launch sends them up a 155-foot spike looming over the park's lagoon near the Jurassic Park welcome center.

A new trailer for the ride (above) also confirms it will lift most of its theming from the Jurassic World series of films, including close run-ins with Velociraptor animatronics — namely Blue, the loyal raptor who shares a special bond with Chris Pratt's Owen Grady in the 2015 blockbuster and its sequel, 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In fact, franchise characters like Pratt's Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing, and BD Wong's Dr. Henry Wu are all set to play a key part in the ride's story, which revolves around the fictional park unveiling a new carnivorous experience for guests aimed at recreating the rush of a raptor hunt.

The immersive experience was created by the Universal Creative team in partnership with the filmmakers at Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment — both of which are currently at work on the highly anticipated Jurassic World: Dominion sequel, which is set to welcome original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern back to the popular series for their first big-screen Jurassic experience together since 1993.

Jurassic World: VelociCoaster is set to open in summer 2021 at Islands of Adventure. Watch the trailer for the ride above.

Universal Orlando Resort

