"Bigger. Why do they always have to go bigger?" This applies not just to the scale of the dinosaurs in the first Jurassic World Dominion trailer, but the stars themselves.

Original Jurassic Park heroes Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum have returned to their beloved roles, playing Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm, respectively, for the next installment of the Jurassic franchise, directed again by Colin Trevorrow.

Jurassic World Dominion Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern return in 'Jurassic World Dominion' | Credit: Universal Pictures

Trevorrow considers the film a conclusion not just to the Jurassic World era of movies, but to the original trilogy. Dominion takes places four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which saw the destruction of Isla Nublar and dinosaurs getting released into the wilds of America. These creatures now live and hunt alongside people all over the world. "Humans and dinosaurs can't coexist," Ellie says. "We created an ecological disaster."

According to Trevorrow, who spoke with EW about Dominion, the veteran stars of the 1993 original "have equal screen time" to Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. "They're major characters from start to finish."

The filmmaker hinted that Campbell Scott's Lewis Dodgson will be the central villain, acknowledging that the character fulfilled that role throughout Michael Crichton's Jurassic novels.

Dominion also features new cast members DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It), Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and Scott Haze (Minari). BD Wong returns as Dr. Henry Wu alongside Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

Jurassic World Dominion will open in theaters June 10. Watch the trailer above.

