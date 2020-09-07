Watch Jurassic World: Dominion stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum perform dyno-mite duet

The two actors crooned the song "I Remember You."

During this strangest of years, the great Sam Neill has been helping us not go crackers with a series of entertaining videos, often with the remote help of such friends as Helena Bonham Carter and Matrix star Hugo Weaving. But Neill's latest clip finds him working, in the flesh, with Jeff Goldblum, the New Zealand actor's costar on the currently-shooting-in-the-U.K. Jurassic World: Dominion.

With what entertainment did the two collaborators decided to delight viewers? A duet of the classic oldie "I Remember You," which was written by Johnny Mercer and Victor Schertzinger and became a hit for Neill's fellow Antipodean Frank Ifield in 1962.

The cast of the Colin Trevorrow-directed Jurassic World: Dominion also includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, B.D. Wong, and Laura Dern. Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to hit theaters June 11, 2021.

Watch the video of Neill and Goldblum's duet, below.

