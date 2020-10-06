Jurassic World: Dominion release delayed a year to summer 2022

Jurassic World: Dominion type Movie genre Action Adventure

Sci-fi

We'll have to wait a while longer before Jurassic World reopens its gates.

Universal Pictures announced Tuesday that it's pushing the release date of Jurassic World: Dominion from June 11, 2021, to June 10, 2022.

Dominion is the latest Hollywood tentpole to shift its release date due to the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty over when audiences might return to movie theaters. The sixth film in the Jurassic franchise shut down production in March, but it became one of the first projects to resume shooting earlier this summer, with cast and crew returning to set in the U.K. Universal is reportedly spending millions of dollars to enact new safety measures on set, including rapid testing and temperature checks.

Howard opened up about returning to set and socially distanced filming earlier this summer in an interview on the EW Live SiriusXM show.

"There's been a lot of communication," she said in June. "They are going above and beyond. We would never go back to work if we didn't feel safe. And, you know, we're taking it a day at a time and I'm very grateful to have a job."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: