First Jurassic World Dominion reactions are all over the place, from 'fun adventure' to 'one big pile of s---'

The Jurassic World discourse is kicking back into high gear.

Early screenings of Jurassic World Dominion took place Monday night and press are decidedly mixed. Like, really mixed.

There are two main camps. One avouches the new film is their favorite of the most recent Jurassic World trilogy. The other? May we turn your attention to a certain GIF io9's Germain Lussier used to express his feelings: "That's one big pile of s---."

Dominion picks up years after the events of 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at a time when dinosaurs are now trying to live out in the world alongside humans. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film unites the stars of both Jurassic trilogies: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum from Jurassic Park; and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard from Jurassic World.

Early reactions such as these aren't always the most accurate Geiger counter for potential radioactive box-office bombs, and the critical consensus will more than likely change as more people see the film. But even now, there's much to digest.

"#jurassicworlddominion is a big, roaring fun adventure," tweeted Variety editor Jazz Tangcay. "The dinosaurs are bigger and better than ever. It's non-stop Dinosaur action. And Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill's return hit the nostalgic spots. I just love them."

Fandango's Erik Davis echoed the praise by calling it his "favorite film of the new Jurassic trilogy." He wrote, "It's stuffed w/thrilling dinosaur encounters & lots more Jeff Goldblum, but it's also got a great balance of creepy & inventive scenarios w/ some choice nods to what came before."

Counterpoint. Lussier tweeted that Dominion "is bad. So bad. It's too long, it's wildly repetitive & the dinosaurs are window dressing for multiple uninteresting, unrelated stories."

Thrillist's Esther Zuckerman called it "easily one of the stupidest movies I've ever seen," while journalist Courtney Howard dubbed it the "worst of the franchise." Critic Tomris Laffly agreed that it was "absolutely terrible."

Jurassic World Dominion will open in theaters this Friday.

