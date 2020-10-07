Jurassic World: Dominion pauses filming again due to positive COVID tests

Production will stop for the next two weeks after "a small amount of positive tests" popped up among the crew.

Jurassic World: Dominion, which was recently given a new release date all the way in 2022, has paused production again due to positive COVID-19 test results among the crew.

Director Colin Trevorrow revealed the news over Twitter on Wednesday. "Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion," he wrote. "All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we're going to pause for two weeks. Back soon."

“Late last night, we were informed that the Jurassic World: Dominion production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19," a rep for Universal said in a statement to EW. "Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with. As a result filming has been temporarily paused and will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines.”

Dominion shut down the shoot at U.K.'s Pinewood Studios in March as the global pandemic prompted shelter-in-place ordinances in multiple territories, including the U.S. and England. The film resumed production in July with a new set of safety regulations, making it the first major Hollywood studio blockbuster to do so. Given how unpredictable the situation is heading into the fall and winter months, this may be a long road ahead.

Universal made the decision yesterday to shift the release of Dominion to June 10, 2022.

