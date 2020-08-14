New Jurassic World: Dominion image unveiled as production resumes under strict COVID-19 guidelines

Jurassic World: Dominion type Movie genre Action Adventure

Details have emerged about the safety protocols being followed on the London set of Jurassic World: Dominion, which restarted production last month after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to The New York Times, the protocols are detailed in a 107-page safety manual that covers "everything from the infrared temperature scanners the cast and crew encounter upon arrival to the vacuum-sealed meals provided by masked workers standing behind plastic partitions in the takeout-only cafeteria."

Those working on the Universal film have been split into two groups. The larger of the two groups is made up of departments like construction and props that don't need to be on the set when shooting is taking place. A smaller group, called the Green Zone, includes director Colin Trevorrow, cast members such as Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and essential crew, like camera operators and the sound department.

According to the article,"Those working inside the Green Zone receive COVID-19 tests three times a week, and the sets are fogged with an antiviral mist before each use. The chairs that the actors sit in between takes are surrounded by orange cones to remind people to remain socially distant. When there is more lag time during a day, the cast can retire to a special Green Zone 'living room,' complete with couches, blankets, lamps, and plants. There are numerous sinks, and each time someone leaves or enters the Green Zone, he or she must wash hands. The costs associated with the safety protocols total roughly $9 million."

As filming presses on, Universal has released a first look still of Howard in the film as well as two behind-the-scenes images.

Jurassic World: Dominion, which also stars Laura Dern and Sam Neill, is set for release on June 11, 2021.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

