The She's Gotta Have It star joins Chris Pratt's Owen Grady in a new photo from the upcoming dinosaur blockbuster.

Jurassic World Dominion shares first look at DeWanda Wise's 'fiery, fierce' new character

DeWanda Wise is entering her Jurassic period.

Jurassic World Dominion has unveiled a first look at the She's Gotta Have It star in the upcoming blockbuster, sharing a photo of Wise in character on social media. In the shot, the actress stands alongside Chris Pratt's Owen Grady holding a taser, facing an unseen but presumably prehistoric foe.

"Fiery, fierce, and ready for a fight," reads the tweet from the film's official Twitter account. "Welcome to the party DeWanda Wise."

The name of Wise's character — or, indeed, any details about her — have yet to be revealed.

We do know, however, that the upcoming flick takes place four years after 2018's Fallen Kingdom, at which point dinosaurs have spread across the globe and are living among humans, with Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing attempting to protect them.

"Dominion is set all over the world, through many different environments: wilderness, urban, desert, snow," director Colin Trevorrow recently teased to EW. "It's exciting to see these creatures navigate environments that they weren't built to survive in. They grew up in a theme park and now they're here!"

The sixth Jurassic franchise entry also brings back Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, reuniting them on screen for the first time since 1993's original Jurassic Park film. Trevorrow promises that the three will have "equal screen time to Chris and Bryce," serving as "major characters from start to finish."

Jurassic World Dominion will be unleashed in theaters June 10.

