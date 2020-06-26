Jurassic World: Dominion brings back mysterious Jurassic Park character

Campbell Scott will play Lewis Dodgson, the mysterious man who sparks the drama in the first Jurassic Park.

Jurassic World: Dominion type Movie genre Action Adventure

Sci-fi

"Dodgson! We've got Dodgson here!"

Lewis Dodgson, the mysterious character at the beginning of 1993's Jurassic Park, didn't appreciate Dennis Nedry blowing up his spot when he was trying to be incognito. And we're not sure how he'll feel now that news is out about his return to the franchise in Jurassic World: Dominion.

Character actor Campbell Scott (House of Cards, Dietland) has joined the cast of the third Jurassic World movie as this familiar figure. It was Lewis who gave Dennis (Wayne Knight) the trick canister to smuggle dinosaur embryos out of the park's facilities in the original movie. Those plans were ultimately foiled by a dilophosaurus and the canister rolled down a hill as rain-soaked it into the mud. Actor Cameron Thor played Lewis in the first movie.

In Dominion, Lewis is now the head of genetics company Biosyn Genetics, which is a rival of InGen, the company that cloned extinct dinosaurs for the creation of a park on Isla Nublar.

Image zoom Universal

Trevorrow released a short film that revealed a new America overrun with dinosaurs one year after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. "Jurassic World 3 will be a science thriller in the same way that Jurassic Park was," the filmmaker once told EW.

Collider was the first to report the news.

Related content: