Jurassic World 3's Bryce Dallas Howard talks returning to set during coronavirus era

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be one of the first studio productions to go back to work.

Jurassic World: Dominion type Movie genre Action Adventure

Sci-fi

Jurassic World: Dominion, the third installment of the Jurassic World trilogy, will be one of the first Hollywood productions to go back to work in a pre-vaccine coronavirus era. Star Bryce Dallas Howard opened up about that experience this week on the EW Live SiriusXM show and promises the studio is going "above and beyond" to ensure safety.

"There's been a lot of communication," Howard said. "They are going above and beyond. We would never go back to work if we didn’t feel safe. And, you know, we’re taking it a day at a time and I’m very grateful to have a job."

Production on the film, directed by the first installment's helmer Colin Trevorrow, paused in March — as did most other Hollywood productions — due to the spread of coronavirus. Now that certain territories are beginning to open back up, many organizations are coming up with the best strategies to do so. The Hollywood guilds, including the DGA and SAG-AFTRA, released a joint report in mid June containing guidelines for how to operate safely.

In mid-June, Pinewood Studios in the U.K. confirmed Dominion would be restarting production on July 6. Variety reported it was doing so with Universal spending approximately $5 million to ensure additional safety measures.

"What feels really right about it," Howard continued, "is that there is this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors, with the key crew members and just us consistently being like, 'Okay, how are we going to do this? How are we going to do this safely?’ and not making compromises that could undermine someone’s health."

The cast of Dominion also features the return of Chris Pratt and the return of franchise veterans Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

Filming on other U.K.-based productions, including The Batman with Robert Pattinson, largely remain delayed for the time being.

Related content: