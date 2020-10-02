Jeff Goldblum recreates Jurassic Park scene with Sam Neill
Goldblum promised he would recreate a "classic Dr. Ian Malcolm moment" if 1,000 people registered to vote, checked their registration status, or requested a mail-in ballot.
We all understand the nature of chaos — particularly this week. But what about chaos theory? In the original Jurassic Park, Jeff Goldblum's mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm explained the concept to Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler and now Goldblum has recreated the scene on camera with his Jurassic Park costar Sam Neill standing in for the actress, who popped in to witness the sight. Earlier in the week, Goldblum had promised he would "recreate a classic Dr. Ian Malcolm moment from Jurassic Park" if 1,000 people registered to vote, checked their registration status, or requested a mail-in ballot using a link in his Instagram bio.
Goldblum, Neill, and Dern are all currently shooting the Colin Trevorrow-directed Jurassic World: Dominion whose cast also includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, and B.D. Wong. Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to hit theaters June 11, 2021.
Watch the clip of Goldblum and Neill traveling back in time below.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly’s free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
Jurassic Park
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
|
Comments