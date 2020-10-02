We all understand the nature of chaos — particularly this week. But what about chaos theory? In the original Jurassic Park, Jeff Goldblum's mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm explained the concept to Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler and now Goldblum has recreated the scene on camera with his Jurassic Park costar Sam Neill standing in for the actress, who popped in to witness the sight. Earlier in the week, Goldblum had promised he would "recreate a classic Dr. Ian Malcolm moment from Jurassic Park" if 1,000 people registered to vote, checked their registration status, or requested a mail-in ballot using a link in his Instagram bio.