Steven Spielberg's classic dinosaur tale will be brought to life for fans of the 30-year-old movie.

Fans of a certain Steven Spielberg-directed dinosaur movie should definitely find a way to visit this year's Comic-Con in San Diego.

EW can exclusively reveal that Universal Products & Experiences and Amblin Entertainment are celebrating the 30th anniversary of 1993's Jurassic Park with a free, timed-entry event called Step Into Jurassic Park.

SDCC's Step Into Jurassic Park event Comic-Con's Step Into Jurassic Park experience brings to life the film's classic toilet seat T. rex attack | Credit: Universal

Visitors to the experience will embark on a nostalgia- and adventure-filled journey through the legendary gates of the Jurassic Park of that Sam Neill-, Laura Dern-, and Jeff Goldblum-starring movie. The experience promises to transport attendees into a place where they will encounter some of their favorite dinosaurs and thrilling moments from the original film.

Some of those scenes fans will be able to see recreated are the Dilophosaurus attack on Wayne Knight's Dennis Nedry, as well as that famous moment on the toilet involving Martin Ferrero's Donald Gennaro and one hungry Tyrannosaurus rex.

SDCC's Step Into Jurassic Park event Credit: Universal

Giveaways, Jurassic-themed food offerings, and more will also be happening throughout the two-day experience.

It was recently reported that many of the big Hollywood studios, including Universal, would pass on bringing their star-studded panels to San Diego Comic-Con due to complications with the on-going writers' strike. The industry now waits to see if SAG-AFTRA will also be striking, in which case there would be a serious lack of available actors to populate said panels and promote the high-profile movies and shows. But the organizers behind the annual convention seem to keep on keeping on when it comes to experiences for fans.

Step Into Jurassic Park will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT, July 21—22. Reservations are required for entrance and can be made starting at 9 a.m. PT, June 29 via the official Jurassic Park website.

See exclusive images of Step Into Jurassic Park above.

