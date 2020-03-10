Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt spark electric chemistry in new Jungle Cruise trailer

Jungle Cruise type Movie genre Adventure Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Watching Disney's new trailer for its upcoming comedy-thriller Jungle Cruise is as fascinating as seeing the backside of water for the first time.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt lead the film's new preview as Frank, a skeptical riverboat captain, and a scientist named Lily, both of whom venture into the Amazon in search of a magical tree with inexplicable healing powers. The only problem? A menacing villain (Jesse Plemons) is hot on their trail, and stands to use the tree's powers for evil.

Along the way, the pair encounters a school of hungry piranhas, angry jaguars, and what can only be described as pirate zombies seemingly comprised of moss and vines.

Inspired by the classic Disney ride of the same name (currently operating at four theme parks around the world), Jungle Cruise was directed by The Shallows helmer Jaume Collet-Serra from a script co-written by Michael Green (Logan) and screenwriting duo Jon Requa and Glenn Ficarra (Bad Santa).

Jungle Cruise floats into theaters on July 24. Watch the new trailer above.

