Jungle Cruise makes dream voyage to No. 1 at the weekend box office

Disney's Jungle Cruise floated far ahead of the competition, claiming the top spot at the weekend box office.

The Dwayne Johnson-starring film's three-day gross was estimated at $34.1 million after spending the weekend in 4,310 locations, making it the third-largest opening during the pandemic, according to figures from Comscore. It also brought in $27.6 million internationally.

The film, also starring Emily Blunt, was a streaming hit as well, taking in over $30 million globally via Disney+ Premier Access for an overall total of more than $90 million.

Another box office newcomer, The Green Knight, which stars Dev Patel, fought its way to second with $6.78 million at the box office across 2,790 screens.

Dwayne Johnson is Frank Wolff in Disney’s Jungle Cruise Dwayne Johnson in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' | Credit: Frank Masi/Disney

M. Nighty Shyamalan's Old, last week's No. 1, took a close third with $6.76 million, while Black Widow fell to fourth with weekend takings of $6.4 million.

The Matt Damon-starring Stillwater, which debuted this weekend, took fifth and $5.12 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were Space Jam: A New Legacy ($4.2M), Snake Eyes ($4M), F9: The Fast Saga ($2.65M), Escape Room: Tournament of Champions ($2.2M), and The Boss Baby: Family Business ($1.3M).

Comscore Senior Analyst Paul Dergarabedian told EW on Sunday that the cumulative box office takings is positive news for those watching the movie industry as the country continues to be impacted by the pandemic.

"The fact that movie theaters generated $76 million in overall North American revenue is quite encouraging given the latest challenges presented by COVID-19, and with Jungle Cruise putting up better-than-expected numbers and a nearly equal amount on streaming shows that the cinema-going experience can go toe-to-toe with streaming even in this still pandemically-challenged marketplace," he told EW. "A wide variety of appealing films including the buzz-generating — and must-see on a big screen fantasy adventure — The Green Knight and the star-driven drama Stillwater along with a host of notable holdovers drew people to the multiplex this weekend."